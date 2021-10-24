Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $29.36 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

