Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 165.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

