Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 1.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

