IoTeX Market Cap Reaches $622.47 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $622.47 million and $24.78 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.00314942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.20 or 0.00204214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars.

