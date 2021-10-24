Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Buy at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

IRDM stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -405.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

