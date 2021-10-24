iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Stock Position Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

