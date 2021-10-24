iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

