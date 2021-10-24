iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

