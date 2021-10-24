iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,378,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,238,965 shares.The stock last traded at $22.96 and had previously closed at $22.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

