iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Boosted by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $31.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

