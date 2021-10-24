Jefferies Financial Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $375.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $311.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 132,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $244,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,771 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

