Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,371.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,431,000 after buying an additional 468,302 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 104,486.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 92,993 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 507.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

