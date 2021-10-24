Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 105,684 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,142,000 after buying an additional 142,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

