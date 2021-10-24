Jefferies Group LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.