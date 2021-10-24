Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,649 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.5% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 194,620 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 959.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 593,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 537,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 103.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $341,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

