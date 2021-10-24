Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,809,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,469.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,398.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

