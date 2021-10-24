Jefferies Group LLC Sells 24,243 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Hess stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

