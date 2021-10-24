Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $377,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth about $398,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Telos by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Telos by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.