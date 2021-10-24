JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.64 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

