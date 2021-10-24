John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.89% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $83.49 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $206.74 million during the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

