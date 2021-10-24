John D. Shulman Purchases 1,661,807 Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Director John D. Shulman bought 1,661,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.96.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
