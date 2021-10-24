John D. Shulman Purchases 1,661,807 Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Director John D. Shulman bought 1,661,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $131,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

