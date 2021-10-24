John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHCB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,337,000.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.