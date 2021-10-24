John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $692,000.

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $34.29 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

