JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YY. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $30,553,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in JOYY by 173.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

