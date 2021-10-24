JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €135.25 ($159.12).

SAP stock opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €129.20 ($152.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.80 and its 200 day moving average is €119.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

