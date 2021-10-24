JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.67 ($44.31).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €31.15 ($36.65) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.12.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

