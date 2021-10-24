JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 47.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.