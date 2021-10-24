JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 39.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 120,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

