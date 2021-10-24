JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,104 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.92% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 53.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GSBC stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $780.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

