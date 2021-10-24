JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.26% of Mustang Bio worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

