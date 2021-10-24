JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) is Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,602,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$51.06 during trading hours on Friday. 243,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

