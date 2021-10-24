Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Head-To-Head Survey

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -105.01% -45.96% -32.63%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Onion Global and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Onion Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 1.37 $32.13 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 11.37 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -8.07

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onion Global beats Jumia Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

