Jump Financial LLC Invests $58,000 in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. FMR LLC grew its position in NuCana by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.78. NuCana plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

