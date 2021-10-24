Jump Financial LLC Sells 16,043 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Akerna worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Akerna stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.62. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

