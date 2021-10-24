JUST Price Reaches $0.0795 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $179.61 million and approximately $361.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00069459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00103967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,703.58 or 0.99842586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.54 or 0.06623228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021709 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

