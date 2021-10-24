JustBet Price Hits $0.0010 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $686.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,292.84 or 0.99937427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.82 or 0.06629832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021641 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

