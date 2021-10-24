Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

