Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

