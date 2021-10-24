Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $115.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

