Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,570,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,682,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter.

ACWV opened at $106.08 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76.

