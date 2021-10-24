Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

