Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up about 2.0% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.