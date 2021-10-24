Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €830.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KER. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €786.83 ($925.69).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €646.10 ($760.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €671.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €697.64. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

