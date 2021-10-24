Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

