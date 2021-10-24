KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

KEY opened at $24.04 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KeyCorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,756,000 after purchasing an additional 817,773 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

