KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $7,967.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.10 or 0.99661065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.68 or 0.06611575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021355 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

