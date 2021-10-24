Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,841 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 324% compared to the average daily volume of 670 call options.

NASDAQ KVSB opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

