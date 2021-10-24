Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $155.31 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $155.31 million and $2.85 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00105645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00103153 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,645,829,811,409 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.