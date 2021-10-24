Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC opened at $30.36 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

