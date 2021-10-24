Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $298,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

